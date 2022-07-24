Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 24, 2022 in Kenosha, WI

The Kenosha area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 61 degrees. There is a 41% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 14 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Marine Warning from SUN 12:10 AM CDT until SUN 1:45 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.