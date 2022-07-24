The Kenosha area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 61 degrees. There is a 41% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 14 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Marine Warning from SUN 12:10 AM CDT until SUN 1:45 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 24, 2022 in Kenosha, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Heavy rain and lightning are looking likely and for central and southern Wisconsin, a good chance of severe storms as well. Here's everything you need to know about the timing and hazards.
Watch now: Isolated activity Friday, but rain likely and severe storms possible across Wisconsin Saturday
While isolated showers and storms are in the forecast today and tonight in Wisconsin, rain will be much more widespread Saturday afternoon and evening. Some storms could be severe. Full details here.
The severe weather threat has gone away, but rain chances will persist Wednesday and Thursday. See when and where rain is most likely and what temperatures are looking like in our latest forecast.
Many will stay dry across the state Thursday, but showers and storms look more likely for Friday. Find out when the best chance of rain is in our area in our updated forecast.
The Kenosha area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to…
Summer sports camps and pre-season training often have kids running hard in high heat and humidity. The combination can be deadly.
The Kenosha area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies …
Kenosha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix o…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about how the weather relates to supply and demand in the energy sector.
This evening's outlook for Kenosha: Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low around 70F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of…