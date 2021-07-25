Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 25, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 90. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 65 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.