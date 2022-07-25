Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 25, 2022 in Kenosha, WI

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Kenosha community. It looks to reach a mild 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.