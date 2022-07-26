 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 26, 2022 in Kenosha, WI

Kenosha will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It should reach a pleasant 79 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.

