Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 27, 2022 in Kenosha, WI

Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. There is a 43% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 12 mph.