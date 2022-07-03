Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 3, 2022 in Kenosha, WI

Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Kenosha. It should reach a moderate 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
