Kenosha folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from THU 10:00 PM CDT until FRI 10:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 30, 2021 in Kenosha, WI
