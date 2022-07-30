Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Kenosha. It looks to reach a pleasant 79 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 30, 2022 in Kenosha, WI
