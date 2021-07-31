The forecast is showing a hot day in Kenosha. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. We will see clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 31, 2021 in Kenosha, WI
