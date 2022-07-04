Kenosha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. 72 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 57% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 4, 2022 in Kenosha, WI
As a cold front pushes in, scattered storms are expected late this afternoon and evening across the state and some could be severe. Here's everything you need to know about the timing and threats.
Rain ahead and along a cold front today and tonight. Storms in central and northern Wisconsin could be severe. The front will finally clear the state Friday morning. Here's the latest information.
Watch now: Rain chances sticking around. Here's what to expect for Fourth of July weekend across Wisconsin
Many will stay dry Friday and Friday night, but rain will be making a comeback for Saturday. What about Sunday and the Fourth of July? See when rain is most likely in our holiday weekend forecast.
One cold front has cleared us, but another will already be pushing in again on Thursday. Track the temperature changes and when rain will return to our area in our updated forecast.
