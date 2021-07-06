Kenosha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 95. 66 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 6, 2021 in Kenosha, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Kenosha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high …
Kenosha's evening forecast: A few clouds overnight. Low near 60F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Kenosha Saturda…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
This evening's outlook for Kenosha: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 75F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Look…
The Kenosha area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorm…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Kenosha. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. E…
- Updated
Watch the Asian elephants at the Oregon Zoo play in the pool to beat a massive heatwave hitting the Northwest.
For the drive home in Kenosha: A few clouds overnight. Low around 70F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Kenosha area can expect a …
- Updated
From bears taking baths to dogs swimming through the air over air conditioners, the intense heat has led animals, like their human counterparts, to find innovative ways of cooling off.
It will be a warm day in Kenosha. It should reach a mild 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. We will see a mix of su…