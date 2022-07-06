Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 6, 2022 in Kenosha, WI

Today's temperature in Kenosha will be warm. It looks like it will be a comfortable 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 44% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.