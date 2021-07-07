 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 7, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Kenosha. It looks to reach a moderate 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 52% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.

