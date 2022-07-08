Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 8, 2022 in Kenosha, WI

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Kenosha community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's forecast brings 34% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from FRI 3:00 PM CDT until SAT 8:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.