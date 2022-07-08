 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 8, 2022 in Kenosha, WI

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Kenosha community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's forecast brings 34% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from FRI 3:00 PM CDT until SAT 8:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert