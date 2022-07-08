The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Kenosha community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's forecast brings 34% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from FRI 3:00 PM CDT until SAT 8:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 8, 2022 in Kenosha, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
A high chance of rain across the state Monday with severe storms expected in spots. The chance for severe weather will continue Tuesday as well. Here's the latest on the timing and threats.
Watch now: Rain chances sticking around. Here's what to expect for Fourth of July weekend across Wisconsin
Many will stay dry Friday and Friday night, but rain will be making a comeback for Saturday. What about Sunday and the Fourth of July? See when rain is most likely in our holiday weekend forecast.
Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: A few clouds. Low 66F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Kenosha will be warm. The f…
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Kenosha. It should reach a moderate 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Today's …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house withou…
This evening's outlook for Kenosha: Thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.
Kenosha folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a pleasant 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. Part…
Kenosha's evening forecast: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph…
Kenosha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. 72 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings …