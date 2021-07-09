Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 9, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

Today's temperature in Kenosha will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 73 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.