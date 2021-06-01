 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 1, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 1, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

Kenosha will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 71 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.

