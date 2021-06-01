Kenosha will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 71 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 1, 2021 in Kenosha, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Kenosha temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 50 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in …
For the drive home in Kenosha: Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reac…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Kenosha area. It should reach a crisp 55 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay …
Kenosha folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Kenosha area. It should reach a pleasant 60 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. Today's condi…
This evening's outlook for Kenosha: Overcast. Low 53F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Ken…
For the drive home in Kenosha: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 48F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Folks in the Kenosha …
This evening in Kenosha: A few clouds overnight. Low 49F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Kenosha are…
This evening's outlook for Kenosha: Windy with periods of rain. Low 46F. Winds NE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an…
Kenosha people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 65 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies…