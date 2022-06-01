Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 1, 2022 in Kenosha, WI

Kenosha people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.
