Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 10, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Kenosha area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 74 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.