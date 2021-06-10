Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Kenosha area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 74 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 10, 2021 in Kenosha, WI
