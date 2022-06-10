Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 10, 2022 in Kenosha, WI

Temperatures will be warm Friday in Kenosha. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 75 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.