Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 11, 2022 in Kenosha, WI

Kenosha will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks to reach a mild 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.