Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 12, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

The forecast is showing a hot day in Kenosha. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 46% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.