Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 13, 2022 in Kenosha, WI

Kenosha will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks like it will be a moderate 70 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 49% chance of rain. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.