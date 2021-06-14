Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 14, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

Kenosha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.