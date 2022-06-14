Kenosha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. A 75-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from TUE 11:00 AM CDT until WED 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 14, 2022 in Kenosha, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Comfortable temperatures, but showers and storms expected today through the weekend across Wisconsin
Not only are scattered showers and storms in the forecast for Friday, but rain chances will be sticking around throughout the weekend. Find out when rain is most likely in our updated forecast.
It's shaping up to be a lovely day across the state today, but we won't be staying dry for long. A few showers will already be possible tonight. Here's when and where rain is most likely thru Friday.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Kenosha area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Kenosha. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 75 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Models a…
Kenosha will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks to reach a mild 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. There …
This evening's outlook for Kenosha: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatu…
🎧 Listen now for a unique discussion of major weather events recorded in the Bible.
Kenosha will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks like it will be a moderate 70 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. How likely is i…
This evening in Kenosha: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 57F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Sunday, temperatures in t…
Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Generally fair. Low 54F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, it will be a warm day in Kenosha. The fore…