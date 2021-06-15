 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 15, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Kenosha community. It looks like it will be a mild 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

