 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 16, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 16, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

{{featured_button_text}}

Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Kenosha. It looks like it will be a moderate 74 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert