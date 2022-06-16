The forecast is showing a hot day in Kenosha. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 63 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 20 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from THU 10:00 AM CDT until THU 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 16, 2022 in Kenosha, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Tornado Watch has been issued for much of southern Wisconsin until 10 p.m. Wednesday. Here's the latest on the timing and threats from Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner.
Watch now: Extreme heat today with a small chance of severe storms, greater severe threat Wednesday in Wisconsin
Very hot and humid for many across the state today. A couple severe storms can't be ruled out this evening, but the greater chance arrives Wednesday with a cold front. Here's the latest information.
The two adults were still missing after they were swept away in the drainage ditch following severe thunderstorms that brought heavy rains and damaging winds to a wide swath of the Midwest and South, authorities said.
Comfortable temperatures, but showers and storms expected today through the weekend across Wisconsin
Not only are scattered showers and storms in the forecast for Friday, but rain chances will be sticking around throughout the weekend. Find out when rain is most likely in our updated forecast.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Kenosha. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfe…
Kenosha will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks to reach a mild 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. There …
Kenosha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. A 75-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of …
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Kenosha. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 75 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Models a…
🎧 Listen now for a unique discussion of major weather events recorded in the Bible.
This evening's outlook for Kenosha: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatu…