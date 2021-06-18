Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 18, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

Kenosha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 35% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Watch from THU 10:04 PM CDT until FRI 4:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.