Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 18, 2022 in Kenosha, WI

Kenosha people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 66 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 11 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from FRI 9:00 PM CDT until SAT 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.