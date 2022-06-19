It will be a warm day in Kenosha. It looks like it will be a mild 75 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 19, 2022 in Kenosha, WI
