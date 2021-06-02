 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 2, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 2, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

It will be a warm day in Kenosha. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.

