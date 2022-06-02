Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Kenosha area. It should reach a moderate 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 2, 2022 in Kenosha, WI
