Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 20, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

Kenosha folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 75 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 71% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.