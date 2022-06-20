Kenosha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 71-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 20, 2022 in Kenosha, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Tornado Watch has been issued for much of southern Wisconsin until 10 p.m. Wednesday. Here's the latest on the timing and threats from Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner.
The two adults were still missing after they were swept away in the drainage ditch following severe thunderstorms that brought heavy rains and damaging winds to a wide swath of the Midwest and South, authorities said.
Watch now: Extreme heat today with a small chance of severe storms, greater severe threat Wednesday in Wisconsin
Very hot and humid for many across the state today. A couple severe storms can't be ruled out this evening, but the greater chance arrives Wednesday with a cold front. Here's the latest information.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Kenosha. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfe…
Kenosha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. A 75-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of …
This evening's outlook for Kenosha: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. A few storms may b…
🎧 Listen now for a discussion on the location of and history behind Tornado Alley.
Kenosha's evening forecast: A few clouds overnight. Low around 75F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It look…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Kenosha. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
It will be a warm day in Kenosha. It looks like it will be a mild 75 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clou…