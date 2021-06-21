The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Kenosha community. It looks to reach a pleasant 70 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from MON 1:00 AM CDT until MON 3:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 21, 2021 in Kenosha, WI
