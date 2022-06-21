Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 21, 2022 in Kenosha, WI

The forecast is showing a hot day in Kenosha. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 97 though it will feel even hotter at 100. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 70 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from TUE 1:00 PM CDT until TUE 9:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.