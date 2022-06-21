The forecast is showing a hot day in Kenosha. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 97 though it will feel even hotter at 100. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 70 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from TUE 1:00 PM CDT until TUE 9:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 21, 2022 in Kenosha, WI
A Tornado Watch has been issued for much of southern Wisconsin until 10 p.m. Wednesday. Here's the latest on the timing and threats from Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner.
Heat will peak in the northwestern part of the state today, but will get worse for much of southern Wisconsin Tuesday. As a cold front moves in, a few severe storms can't be ruled out Tuesday evening.
The two adults were still missing after they were swept away in the drainage ditch following severe thunderstorms that brought heavy rains and damaging winds to a wide swath of the Midwest and South, authorities said.
