Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 22, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 22, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

It will be a warm day in Kenosha. It looks to reach a comfortable 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

