Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 23, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

Today's temperature in Kenosha will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 77 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 48% chance of rain. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from WED 10:00 AM CDT until THU 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.