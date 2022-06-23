Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 23, 2022 in Kenosha, WI

Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Kenosha. It looks like it will be a comfortable 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.
