Kenosha will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks like it will be a mild 77 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 52% chance of rain. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 17 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until THU 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 24, 2021 in Kenosha, WI
