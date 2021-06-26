Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 26, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

Kenosha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 87% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory until SAT 10:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.
