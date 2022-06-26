Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 26, 2022 in Kenosha, WI

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Kenosha community. It looks like it will be a moderate 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from SUN 12:00 PM CDT until SUN 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.

