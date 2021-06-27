Kenosha folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 27, 2021 in Kenosha, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
An extraordinary heat wave is taking shape this weekend, potentially unlike any other the Northwest US has experienced.
For the drive home in Kenosha: Scattered thunderstorms. Low near 65F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. The forecast is showing a ho…
Kenosha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. Today's weather f…
Kenosha will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks like it will be a mild 77 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house…
This evening in Kenosha: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Storms may contain strong gus…
Today's temperature in Kenosha will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 77 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. The area will see …
At the summer solstice, the sun reaches its highest point in the sky, and daylight is longest.
It will be a warm day in Kenosha. It looks to reach a comfortable 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. Expect periods …
Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. A few storms …
Kenosha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 …