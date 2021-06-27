Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 27, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

Kenosha folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.