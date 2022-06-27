Kenosha folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a mild 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 27, 2022 in Kenosha, WI
