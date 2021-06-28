Kenosha folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 76 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 51% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 28, 2021 in Kenosha, WI
