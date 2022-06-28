Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 28, 2022 in Kenosha, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch now: Cold front to bring widespread rain and much cooler temperatures across Wisconsin this weekend
Very warm and humid Friday with very little rain. With a cold front arriving Saturday though, big changes are not far away. See when rain is most likely this weekend and how much we'll cool down here.
From 1920 to 2021, here's what summer weather was like, based on data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Watch now: Temperatures on the rise across Wisconsin, small rain chances return Thursday night and Friday
Thursday won't be as nice as Wednesday was, but still no chance of rain. Isolated showers and storms will begin to pop up tonight and continue Friday. Here's where and when rain is most likely.
Cooler temperatures and lower humidity will make it feel much better than yesterday across the state. We'll begin warming back up Thursday though and our next chance of rain is not far away.
Heat domes are a dangerous part of summer weather.
For the drive home in Kenosha: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low around 55F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 …
Kenosha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. The foreca…
Watch now: Extreme heat across southern and eastern Wisconsin Tuesday with a small chance of severe storms
Feels like temps in the triple digits will be common across the southeastern half of Wisconsin today. A cold front arriving in the late afternoon and evening could generate a couple severe storms.
🎧 The Lee Weather Team takes part in two podcast episodes this week, including one that touches on weather myths!
The Kenosha area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. …