Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 28, 2022 in Kenosha, WI

Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.