Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Kenosha. It looks like it will be a comfortable 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Marine Weather Statement until WED 12:45 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 29, 2022 in Kenosha, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
As a cold front pushes in, scattered storms are expected late this afternoon and evening across the state and some could be severe. Here's everything you need to know about the timing and threats.
Watch now: Cold front to bring widespread rain and much cooler temperatures across Wisconsin this weekend
Very warm and humid Friday with very little rain. With a cold front arriving Saturday though, big changes are not far away. See when rain is most likely this weekend and how much we'll cool down here.
From 1920 to 2021, here's what summer weather was like, based on data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Watch now: Temperatures on the rise across Wisconsin, small rain chances return Thursday night and Friday
Thursday won't be as nice as Wednesday was, but still no chance of rain. Isolated showers and storms will begin to pop up tonight and continue Friday. Here's where and when rain is most likely.
Kenosha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. The foreca…
For the drive home in Kenosha: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low around 55F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Toda…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team takes part in two podcast episodes this week, including one that touches on weather myths!
Kenosha folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a mild 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Expect cl…
Kenosha's evening forecast: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low near 65F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Kenosha will see …