Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 3, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.