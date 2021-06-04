Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 4, 2021 in Kenosha, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tod…
For the drive home in Kenosha: Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reac…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Kenosha area. It should reach a pleasant 60 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. Today's condi…
Kenosha will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 71 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. It should be a …
It will be a warm day in Kenosha. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. Partly …
This evening's outlook for Kenosha: Overcast. Low 53F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Ken…
For the drive home in Kenosha: Partly cloudy skies. Low 52F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Kenosha. It should re…
This evening in Kenosha: Mostly cloudy. Low near 65F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balm…
For the drive home in Kenosha: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 48F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Folks in the Kenosha …
Kenosha will see warm temperatures this Monday. It should reach a mild 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees today. Partly clo…