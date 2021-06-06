 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 6, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 6, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

{{featured_button_text}}

The forecast is showing a hot day in Kenosha. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert